SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Historical Society in Sunbury will celebrate local artists, past and present, during its annual holiday open house. The free event will take place Wednesday, December 2, from 1 to 7pm.

Featured will be artwork by Joe Case, a Northumberland athlete and accomplished artist who participated in the Depression-era Federal Art Project. His work included murals, prints and commercial artwork, including a mural at the Muncy post office.

Contemporary local artists will also display their work, with some pieces available for purchase. The event will be held at the historic Hunter House, 1150 North Front Street in Sunbury.