Tharptown Christmas Festival Seeks Shuttle Transportation Help 

SHAMOKIN — Organizers of the Tharptown Christmas Display are seeking transportation assistance for the opening day of their holiday festival November 21.

Organizers say they urgently need a shuttle to transport visitors to and from the festival. They’re hoping a transportation company will volunteer its services to help accommodate guests.

The group says it’s also willing to negotiate an arrangement if donated transportation isn’t available. Anyone who knows a company or organization that could provide a shuttle is encouraged to contact the Tharptown Christmas Display through its Facebook page. The festival’s opening day is November 21.

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