Coroner Cites Hospital Failures In Danville Patient Death

DANVILLE — A Montour County death investigation found serious failures in patient care at Geisinger Acadia’s mental health facility in Danville. Coroner Scott Lynn’s office says Anthony Fisher of Dushore was found dead August 20, one day after admission.

Investigators determined Fisher likely died from a seizure related to a therapeutic misadventure, meaning complications arising from medical treatment. His death was ruled accidental.

The coroner’s office cited inadequate patient checks, failure to follow hospital procedures, and falsified documentation by staff. Mahoning Township police and the Montour County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.