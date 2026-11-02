Milton Motorcyclist Killed In Northumberland County Crash

MILTON — A 50-year-old Milton man was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. State police identify the victim as John Conklin, who was riding a motorcycle along Industrial Park Road.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 10:20am near the northbound entrance ramp to Route 147. A pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Erskine Cash of York turned into the motorcycle’s path.

Conklin sustained fatal injuries in the collision. State police at Milton say the investigation is continuing, and no charges have been announced.