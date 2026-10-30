Geisinger Brings Halloween Fun To Young Hospital Patients

DANVILLE — Halloween came to the patients at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Friday, thanks to a special Reverse Trick or Treat celebration. Members of Bucknell University’s men’s basketball team joined hospital volunteers in delivering Halloween treats and surprises to children.

Players and staff dressed in friendly costumes, visiting patient rooms and distributing toys and Halloween trinkets. Children well enough to participate also received costumes, including a young Spider-Man from Williamsport.

Child Life coordinator Carolyn Antall says the annual tradition brings joy and a sense of normalcy to hospitalized children. The event is part of the team’s ongoing efforts to make hospital stays more comfortable for young patients and their families.