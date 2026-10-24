MILTON — A shared commitment to service, leadership, and strengthening Central Pennsylvania connects this year’s Impact Award recipients. The Central PA Chamber of Commerce recognized three honorees during its annual meeting this week.

Susquehanna Fire Protection was honored for its commitment to protecting people and property throughout the region. Intrada Technologies received recognition for its nearly three decades of technology services, strong business relationships, and community involvement.

Steven Beattie, executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority, was also recognized for his leadership and service. The awards celebrate businesses and individuals whose contributions make a lasting difference throughout Central Pennsylvania.