Riverkeeper Holds Free Kayak Program Offered To Veterans

DANVILLE — Veterans are being invited to get out on the water this fall through a free kayaking program at Montour Preserve. The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association says its Paddling Patriots program provides kayaks, paddles, and life jackets at no cost.

The program is designed for veterans who may not own equipment, have storage space or have an easy way to transport a kayak. Participants can paddle Lake Chillisquaque and spend time outdoors at the preserve.

Organizers say the program will continue through the end of October. Reservations and additional information are available through the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. For more information, go to MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org.