Northumberland County Historical Society Looks At Lewisburg Penitentiary

SUNBURY — The history of the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg will be the focus of today’s Northumberland County Historical Society meeting. Darrell Byerly will present the program beginning at 2pm at the society’s headquarters, 1150 North Front Street in Sunbury.

Byerly will discuss the history of the Lewisburg prison, one of the region’s best-known federal institutions. The presentation is part of the Historical Society’s regular monthly meeting. The program is open to the public, and anyone interested in local history or the Lewisburg penitentiary is invited to attend.