Foundation Opens Three Fall Grant Opportunities 

WILLIAMSPORT — First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is accepting applications for three fall grant opportunities totaling almost $100,000. The funding will support projects beginning in 2027.

The grants will focus on community projects in Lewisburg, economic development efforts in Lycoming County and positive youth development across the foundation’s five-county region. Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply before the November 1 deadline. For more information, visit FCFPartnership.org.