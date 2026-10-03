Culver To Co-Host Organ Donation Advocacy Walk 

HARRISBURG — State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver will help lead an organ donation advocacy walk Monday at the State Capitol. Culver and State Representative Zachary Mako are both transplant recipients.

The Steps for Life Advocacy Walk begins with remarks at 10am in the Main Capitol Rotunda, followed by a walk at 10:30am. Gift of Life says more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. The event will also honor organ donors and donor families. The event is free and open to the public.