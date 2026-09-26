Buffalo Valley Singers Begin Christmas Concert Rehearsals 

LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers are inviting new and returning voices to begin preparing for their 2026 Christmas Concert. Organizers say rehearsals start Monday, September 28, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Lewisburg.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsals running from 7 to 9 p.m. There are no auditions, and participants pay a 20-dollar folder fee. Rehearsals will be held at 1050 Buffalo Road. More information is available at BuffaloValleySingers.org, by email at buffalovalleysingers@gmail.com, or by calling 570-246-3895.