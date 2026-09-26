Two Felony Sex Arrests Reported in Union County

Union County Assistant DA Charged In Minor Sexting Case

MILTON — A Lewisburg man serving as a part-time Union County assistant district attorney has been charged in a case involving a 14-year-old girl. State police say 75-year-old Wayne Samuelson sent nude images of himself and requested nude images from the teen.

Samuelson faces felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor and dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor. He was jailed Friday on $150,000 cash bail. The county DA says Samuelson’s volunteer position was terminated. The case has been referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Lewisburg Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse Material

LEWISBURG — A 67-year-old Lewisburg man is facing 11 felony charges involving child sexual abuse material. State police say Keith Kendall was charged after investigators searched his East Buffalo Township home.

Police say the investigation began with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators allege an electronic service provider account connected to the home possessed and transmitted child sexual abuse material.