US Cong. Meuser Declines Two Televised Debates

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — US Congressman Dan Meuser will participate in only one debate with Democratic challenger Rachel Wallace before November’s election. The Towanda Daily Review reports Cong. Meuser declined proposed televised debates by WVIA and WGAL.

Cong. Meuser says one debate is appropriate and cited a busy late-October schedule. Wallace had agreed to all three debates and says voters would benefit from additional opportunities to hear the candidates.

The Towanda Daily Review reports the candidates will debate October 20th at Penn State Schuylkill. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce says seating is already full, but arrangements for live media coverage are being discussed.