Retired Sunbury Attorney Charged In 1963 Rape Case

SUNBURY — A retired Sunbury attorney faces a rape charge stemming from an alleged sexual assault 63 years ago. State police say Thomas Boop, who is 77 years old, was 13 when he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Hartley Township, Union County.

The Daily Item reports the investigation began in August after the woman contacted state police. Court documents say Boop recently asked her forgiveness and allegedly told her he sexually assaulted her when they were young.

Boop is charged with felony rape. State police say a preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Boop plans to vigorously fight the charges according to his attorney.