Two Local Universities are Moving Up in Rankings

SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna Valley universities moved higher in the latest US News and World Report college rankings.

Bucknell University and Susquehanna University both gained ground among the nation’s liberal arts colleges.

Bucknell moved up one spot to 29th, its highest ranking since 2011. The university also ranked eighth nationally for undergraduate engineering programs at schools without doctoral programs.

Susquehanna climbed 11 spots to 85th among national liberal arts colleges. It also ranked 46th among Best Value Schools and has climbed 56 places since 2018.

US News bases its rankings on factors including graduation and retention rates, student outcomes, finances and academic resources. Both universities also earned recognition in additional specialty categories.