Pine Creek Rail Trail Celebration Planned This Week 

WELLSBORO — A three-day celebration is planned this week for the Pine Creek Rail Trail, Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year. Events run Thursday through Saturday in Wellsboro.

The celebration begins Thursday with a networking reception at Wellsboro House and the debut of a special Pine Creek Rail Trail beer. Friday’s events at the Patterson Trailhead include educational activities and an official Trail of the Year ceremony.

Saturday’s Community Day runs from 10am to 2pm at the trailhead. It will include informational booths, educational activities, a 5K run and walk, and a 10K bicycle event. The trail connects communities in Tioga and Lycoming counties.