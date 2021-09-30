Nearly 60 Cats Removed from Hoarding Situation, Man Charged

SHAMOKIN DAM — In Snyder County 58 cats were saved from a hoarding situation in Shamokin Dam, the cats ended up in a shelter in Columbia County, and a New York couple were an animal cruelty charge. Volunteers say the cats were in U-Haul, a storage unit, and a hotel room where there was no food or water, or litter boxes.

WBRE reports, the cats were all suffering from upper respiratory infections and fleas. They’re all also under weight and have parasites. Many of them have injuries to their eyes or other superficial wounds and at least six of them are pregnant.

58 cats are at the Animal Resource Center (ARC) in Millville where volunteers say they are just happy that all of these cats are in a safe spot. They say the cats were in awful shape. State Police say 62-year-old John Muccio from Brentwood, New York has been charged with one count of animal cruelty.

ARC is looking for any donations of funds, cat food, cleaning supplies, and other materials to help take care of the cats. Donations can be dropped off at ARC’s yard sale location at 2877 Skatetown Road in Bloomsburg Thurs-Sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the shelter in Millville.