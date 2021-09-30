MVA Left Valley Resident with Serious Injuries

Route 304 Crash Leads to One Being Seriously Injured

WINFIELD – Last Friday, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Stein Lane and Route 304, leaving one person with serious injuries.

State police say the vehicle of 86-year-old John Bowman of Middleburg collided with the pick-up truck of 31-year-old Christopher Stevens New Berlin.

Bowman was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with what troopers said were serious injuries while Stevens was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital with minor injuries. Both memn were wearing their seatbelts. That mishap happened around 2pm last Friday.