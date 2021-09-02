PENNDOT UPDATE: Route 61/Hamilton Underpass Road Now Open

SUNBURY — PennDOT is reporting, the Route 61 Hamilton Underpass road is now open. The water of Shamokin Creek receded, the road was inspected and cleaned, and reopened Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, the Sunbury Municipal Authority removed their flood control closure structure from Market Street/Rt. 61 at Zimmerman Motors.

Here is the latest list from road updates from PennDOT:

Columbia

Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.

Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road / Mill Road) between the intersection with Numidia Drive in Locust Township and Mill Grove Drive in Roaring Creek Township.

Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) between the intersection with Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive /Mainville Drive) in Main Township and the intersection with Township Road 339, Beaver Township.

Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.

Route 339 between the intersection with Dog Town Road in Beaver Township and the intersection with Full-Mill Hill Road in Main Township.

Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.

Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) between the intersection with Fox Hollow Road and the intersection with English Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.

Route 1010 (Hosler Road) between Shelhamer Road in North Centre Township and Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orange Township.

Route 487 between Neyhart Road in Orange Township and Lodge Road in Fishing Creek Township. Detour is Routes 4041, 254 to 487.

Route 487 between the intersection with Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township and the intersection with Route 254 in Benton.

Montour

Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.

Route 2006 (Ridge Drive) between Route 2013 (Mt. Zion Drive) and County Line Drive in Cooper Township.

Northumberland

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.

Route 2013 (Badmans Hill Road) between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.

(Open) Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.

Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township. Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township.

Snyder