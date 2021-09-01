Keeping an Eye on Ida, 3-5+ Inches of Rain Possible

UNDATED – The Valley is keeping an eye on Ida…the remnants of a hurricane are passing over our region today. AccuWeather forecasts a three to five inch rainfall, but Senior Expert Meteorologist Joe Lundberg there is a possibility of more rain in some locations. He says likely flooding would be typically flood prone areas; local stream tributaries and small streams going bank full, basement flooding and some urban flooding.

The National Weather Service River Forecast Center shows a rise of the Susquehanna River at Sunbury to about 13 feet later this week. We’ve had some 14 foot surges earlier this summer.

Halifax and Millersburg Area School Districts say they will utilize a remote learning day today due to the inclement weather.

Upper Dauphin, Midd-West and Penn View Christian Academy schools are closed today.

From Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency in anticipation of the storm. You can read his full proclamation at WKOK.com, and the transcription of the AccuWeather forecast.

From Governor Wolf:

“This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding.”

The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall associated with Ida combined with pre-saturated conditions will likely result in considerable flash, urban, and river flooding impacts Wednesday into Thursday in parts of south-central Pennsylvania. Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected across south-central Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible.

Several streams and creeks are expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels in the Juniata and Lower Main Stem Susquehanna basins. A few points could crest above major flood stage on Thursday.

An isolated damaging wind gust or weak/brief tornado threat remains limited and confined to extreme southeast Pennsylvania.

As we anticipate flooding and in response to increasing localized short-duration high-intensity rainstorms that cause devastating flash flooding, the governor recently sent a letter urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to lower the federal damage assessment thresholds required for these events to qualify for federal aid.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has been tracking Ida since before it made landfall along the Gulf coast. The agency has held coordination calls with state agencies and county emergency management personnel to synchronize operations and provide a common operating picture among all agencies.

The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) will ramp up 24-hour operations at 8:00 AM Wednesday. with in-person or virtual staffing from the following agencies: departments of Environmental Protection, General Services, Health, Military and Veterans Affairs, Human Services and Transportation; Office of the Attorney General; Pennsylvania State Police; Fish and Boat Commission; Public Utility Commission; Turnpike Commission; American Red Cross; and Civil Air Patrol.

Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Anyone planning to travel should closely monitor weather conditions along travel routes. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Today’s AccuWeather Forecast:

Today: heavy rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida.High 68. Tonight: some rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida this evening; overcast. Major flooding is likely and some roads will be impassable. Total storm rainfall; 3-5” rain is forecast but more is possible. Low 57. Tomorrow: decreasing clouds and less humid. Even in the wake of Ida, area creeks and rivers can rise. High 72. Friday: mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72. Saturday: partly sunny and comfortable. A comfortable start to the holiday weekend. High 74. Sunday: intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High 75. Monday: increasing amounts of sun. High 75.