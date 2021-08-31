Ida’s Rains Wednesday/Thursday, 2-4 Inches or More Expected

(STATE COLLEGE) — AccuWeather experts tell WKOK, the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be quite noticeable in The Valley tomorrow and Thursday morning as a forecasted two to four inches are rain are expected.

AccuWeather Senior Expert Meteorologist Joe Lundberg says rain will start tonight and continue until Thursday morning. He says more than six inches of rain are possible in some areas. Localized flooding is likely, and forecasters say some local roads may become impassible.

A Flash Flood Watch is posted for The Valley through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has posted the following message for Central Pennsylvania:

From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * Excessive rainfall associated with Ida combined with pre-saturated conditions will result in an increasing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding impacts in parts of the watch area. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are forecast across south-central Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible. * Considerable river flooding is becoming more probable with several small streams and creeks expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels in the Juniata and Lower Main Stem Susquehanna River basins. A few points could crest above major flood stage with significant inundation flooding possible in adjacent areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.