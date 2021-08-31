Walking and Bicycle Safety Important Throughout School Year

Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Tips Offered for Schoolchildren

SUNBURY –Wearing bright-colored clothing may come naturally to schoolchildren, but it’s one of the basic safety tips for anyone out walking or riding a bicycle.

Mike Diehl, Community Traffic Safety Coordinator with the Highway Safety Network, tells us why: “If you’re wearing bright colors, you’re going to stand out. We want people to see us. make sure to walk against traffic, because you’re going to want to see those cars coming toward you. You want to be able to see the driver of that vehicle and make sure they’re paying attention.”

He and Kimberly Smith of PennDOT pair up to provide safety presentations across The Valley. Smith, the Safety Press Officer for PennDOT’s Engineering District 3-0, offers some suggestions for parents of bicyclists, “Teach them things like looking out for traffic, especially if they’re riding their bikes past a lot of driveways. Cars could be backing out. It’s also important to teach them that they are a vehicle when they’re riding their bike on the road, so they must obey stop signs, red lights, yields and that sort of thing.”

Your children have a chance to bike a closed course during the upcoming Bicycle Rodeo at the Danville Middle School September 16 from 5-7 p.m. You can hear more from Smith and Diehl on our podcast page.