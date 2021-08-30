PA State Sen. Proposes Using Available Dollars to Help Renters

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting…A progressive, first-term state senator has called for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to halt evictions in the commonwealth, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium Thursday evening on landlords removing tenants from their homes during the pandemic.

State Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, said in a statement Friday afternoon that replacing the federal moratorium with state-level protections was needed to save lives amid rising COVID cases. “In a nation as wealthy as ours, in which the essential right to housing is commodified as a toy for the wealthy elite, there can be no mistake: this decision places the property of those who have more above the very lives of those who have less,” Saval said in a statement, soon echoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Congress authorized $46.5 billion in rental aid for people struggling to make ends meet, to cover both current and past due payments. But states have struggled to get that money in the hands of tenants. Just $1.7 billion — about 3 and-a-half percent — of the money has been distributed, according to the New York Times. Even when the money is allocated, landlords have sometimes rejected the cash and opted to evict tenants instead.

Pennsylvania has followed this trend. The state has received $564 million in rental aid. Four out of five of those dollars still have not been spent. Allowing eviction to happen with that money unspent, Saval said, was “senseless.” He called for the high court to block evictions until the assistance has all been distributed to “the tenants and landlords who desperately need them.” Saval has also proposed reforming how the state spends its rental assistance funds by requiring landlords to seek back rent from the federal sources before evicting a tenant.

The bill would also mandate courts prevent evictions for 60 days of protection after a renter applies for rental assistance to either be approved or denied. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a similar order earlier this month allowing Bucks County to pause evictions in such a fashion earlier this month.

Saval’s bill is not yet written, and it would fall to the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass it. In a tweet, Wolf backed Saval’s proposed fixes to the rental assistance program, and co-signed the request for state Supreme Court action. “It’s critical that we do everything in our power to keep [Pennsylvanians] safely housed,” Wolf said.