Felony Arrest Warrant for Man After Valley Amazon Scam

Valley Amazon Scam as Felony Arrest Warrant Out for Florida Man

HERNDON – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Florida man after claiming to be from Amazon.com and scamming a Valley woman $2,000 in gift cards.

Stonington State Police say Magistrate Mike Toomey’s office has issued the warrant for 58-Year-old Jun Wang of Orlando. Troopers said Wednesday the incident occurred May 14 when the victim reportedly received a call from the scammer pretending to be from Amazon.com.

He claimed she had received a refund error and it needed to be reimbursed via gift card purchases. The victim then purchased $2,000 worth of gift cards from Walmart and CVS and gave Jun Wang the information from the cards. Troopers say they’ll charge him with a variety of crimes.