MIFFLINBURG – A man from Union County died in a collision involving a 4-wheel ATV Wednesday morning. State police tell WKOK, 33-year-old Shawn Loud of Lewisburg died at the scene of the incident in Buffalo Township, Union County.

Troopers tell us, Loud was riding on Black Run Road around 6:30am when the device went off the road and hit a pole. They say he was pronounced dead on the scene, by the Union County Coroner.