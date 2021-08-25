Back to School Reminder: Be Extra Careful Around Buses

SUNBURY – Advice from the Highway Safety Network: Eyes up, phones down . . .With a new school year underway, representatives of PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network encouraged drivers to pay extra attention during their morning and afternoon drives.

“This is the time of year that we’re going to start to see buses, we’re going to see more children out and about early in the morning on their walk to school, or riding their bus to school; so we want you to pay attention and avoid distractions, watch your speed and just be on the general lookout for children,” according to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith, who has teamed up with Mike Diehl of the Highway Safety Network to offer back-to-school safety presentations throughout The Valley.

Diehl, a Community Traffic Safety Coordinator, says drivers face a $250 fine, five points on their license and a 60-day license suspension for failing to follow the school bus stopping law, “The school bus stopping law requires motorists to stop at least ten feet from a school bus that have red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. Motorists must also stop when they are behind the bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.”

The pair will be teaching safety precautions and give children a chance to navigate a closed course at an upcoming Bicycle Rodeo at the Danville Middle School September 16 from 5-7 p.m. You can hear their full WKOK Sunrise interview on our podcast page.