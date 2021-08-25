DCNR, Geisinger Officials Kickoff ‘Walk with a Doc’ in Danville

Pennsylvania’s ‘Walk with a Doc’ Kicks Off in Danville

DANVILLE – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Geisinger and ‘Walk with a Doc’ started in Danville Tuesday.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined Geisinger and Pennsylvania Medical Society officials at Hess Recreation Area to launch ‘Walk with a Doc.’ She said it’s a program advancing wellness through nature effort.

The event kicked off a series of walks with medical professionals throughout the state during Trails Month in September. After remarks, officials took the first walk of about a mile on a loop trail at the recreation area.