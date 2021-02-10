59 New Valley COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Active Bucknell Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley has 59 new cases of COVID-19, and Bucknell University’s active case count is back up. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed:

Northumberland County has 32 new cases at 7,493 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also two new deaths at 308 total 8 since March.

Snyder has 24 new cases at 2,863 overall and a new death at 72 total

Montour has three new cases at 1,686 overall and 55 total deaths

Union County has no new cases, remaining with 4,913 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and 77 deaths.

At Bucknell University, there are now eight more active cases at 42 total on campus (76 overall since the start of the spring semester) – 41 among students and one among faculty and staff. The university is on all remote learning this week and has 69% of its students now in isolation.

Statewide, new 125 deaths were reported Tuesday, putting the state death toll over 22,700. 3,378 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 880,000.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,700. Of those patients over 500 are in the ICU and just under 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has two new patients – 74 people admitted, 19 are in the ICU and one are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two more patients – 11 people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 19 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

In Tuesday’s update, the Department of Health reported 536 more people in the Valley received their first dose, and 194 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. There was no update provided in Tuesday’s report.

Montour –2,738 people who received first doses (+80 Tuesday), 2,560 who received second doses (+41 Tuesday)

Northumberland – 8,784 people who received first doses (+270 Tuesday), 3,126 people who received second doses (+117 Tuesday)

Snyder – 2,958 people who received first doses (+100 Tuesday), 749 people who received second doses (+15 Tuesday)

Union – 3,628 people who received first doses (+86 Tuesday), 1,260 people who received second doses (+21 Tuesday)

Statewide, there are over 746,000 people who received first doses and over 302,000 people who received second doses. That equals to over 1.4 million doses administered so far statewide.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.