Bucknell University Set to Open the New Holmes Hall

LEWISBURG – A new academic building is set to welcome students this fall at Bucknell University. Today, the University offered tours of Holmes Hall, which will be shared by the Freeman College of Management and Department of Art and Art History.

Bucknell says the new facility will enhance experimental learning opportunities in state-of-the-art analytics and investment labs. There are also design studios and other immersive teaching spaces.

In May, the building was named in recognition of significant commitments by Steve Holmes of the Class of 1979 and an accounting major and Bucknell trustee, and his wife, Bonnie Benesko Holmes.