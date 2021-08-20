Culver: User Fee Would Solve Gas Tax Issue ‘Permanently’

HARRISBURG – How to pay for PennDOT, roads, bridges and state police is a big issue in the future in Pennsylvania. One of the Valley’s state representatives says talks to add a mileage-based user fee maybe the best solution to create more revenue options. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says the fee would solve this issue permanently.

“So that would capture any vehicle at the time that is fueled by gasoline. It would capture any hybrid vehicle. It would (also) capture any electric vehicle who by the way, aren’t paying for any usage of our roads right now, whether they live here or coming in from another state.”

But she says the problem is, “I know people are not crazy about that. But its intention is, the gas tax isn’t working, because we have a lot of hybrid vehicles and we are getting a lot of electric vehicles, so we’re obviously moving in that direction and the gas tax is not going to be working. We get less every year.”

Schlegel Culver says another idea is for states along the I-80 corridor to issue these fees, which would allow other states the same opportunity, “We’re not quite there yet. And I know legitimately, there are concerns that government is tracking where people are going. I don’t think that would be the intention and we’d have to put safety measures in there, but it is a way we can resolve that more permanently than keep going back and looking at it.”

