Shamokin Couple Charged with Forgery of New Car Insurance Policy

Forgery Charges to Shamokin Couple

WATSONTOWN – A Shamokin couple is facing several forgery and other related charges after police say they stole over $800 from a Watsontown woman’s bank account. Watsontown Police say they charged 41-year-old Samantha King and her husband, 44-year-old George King Jr.

Officers say they were first notified of 10 fraudulent bank withdrawals from the victim’s checking about of over $800 over a 10-month period. Officers say the couple was arraigned in magistrate’s court with bail set at $15,000 each, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September.