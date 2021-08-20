Geisinger Announces $10 Million Upgrade at Shamokin ER

SHAMOKIN – The Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital emergency department is about to get a $10 million upgrade. Geisinger said on Thursday, they’ll start the project later this month that will expand and update the emergency room and neighboring laboratory and imaging facilities.

They say the renovations will nearly double the space and exam areas of the current emergency department to just 11,000 square feet, they’ll double the number of private exam rooms and have a five-bed rapid evaluation unit.

Geisinger says work will be done in phases, and the emergency department will remain open and patient care will continue through the project. The planned completion date for the project is expected to be early 2023.