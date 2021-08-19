PA Lawmakers Procure $300,000 for Valley Vo-Tech Project

State Funds announced for Vo-Tech Project

BLOOMSBURG – The Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech School will be given more funding for their renovation and expansion project.

Senator John R. Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and Representative David Millard (R-109th, Berwick) both said have agreed for grant to be given in the amount of $300,000 from the state budget. This amount can be added to the $1 million in state funds that both the Senator and Representative have agreed to channel to Vo-Tech renovation project.

The total cost of the renovation is expected to be $16.8 million.