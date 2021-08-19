AP Report: Columbus Statue Can Stay in South Philly, PA Headlines

PA Headlines 8/19/21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AP is reporting…A statue of Christopher Columbus can remain in south Philadelphia, a judge ruled, reversing the city’s decision to remove it after the explorer became a focus of protesters amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice after the police killing of George Floyd. Last year’s decision to remove the now-boarded-up statue from Marconi Plaza was unsupported by law and based on insufficient evidence, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick said. “It is baffling to this court as to how the city of Philadelphia wants to remove the statue without any legal basis. The city’s entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation,” Patrick wrote. The ruling Tuesday overturns a decision in September by a city licensing board that upheld a July 2020 decision by the city historical commission to remove the 144-year-old statue. The judge wrote that the city failed to provide an adequate opportunity for public input about its future.

A city representative expressed disappointment and officials were exploring all options “including a possible appeal.” Attorney George Bochetto, who represents the Friends of Marconi Plaza, said the plaintiffs were “ecstatic.” He said he would immediately seek an order to remove a wooden box constructed by city crews around the statue following clashes between protesters and residents. In Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, supporters say they consider Columbus an emblem of that heritage. Mayor Jim Kenney said Columbus was venerated for centuries as an explorer but had a “much more infamous” history, enslaving Indigenous people and imposing punishments such as severing limbs or even death.

After the June 2020 unrest, Kenney characterized removing the statue as a matter of public safety. Patrick, however, wrote that the city had failed to provide evidence that the statue’s removal was necessary to protect the public, calling the confrontations “isolated civil unrest.”

In western Pennsylvania, a Columbus statue in a Pittsburgh park was also covered up last fall and its removal ordered, but a community group there also filed suit. A western Pennsylvania judge declared an impasse in June and sent the dispute to mediation. Statues of Columbus were earlier removed in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware. In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake. In Columbia, South Carolina, the first U.S. city named for Columbus, a statue of the explorer was removed after it was vandalized several times, and a vandalized statue in Boston also was removed from its pedestal. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

PHILADELPHIA (The Philadelphia Inquirer) – The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting…While acknowledging the city is in the throes of a gun-violence crisis on pace to claim a record number of lives this year, Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday firmly rejected calls from some prominent community activists to ask the state to send in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Kenney spoke the day after a 15-year-old girl was struck by stray bullets in the face and head while playing basketball at a Tioga playground, leaving her in critical condition. “The National Guard is not traditionally an urban police department,” Kenney said during his biweekly gun-violence news conference. “We used the National Guard in the civil unrest period to secure areas that needed to be secured from looting and burning, and it freed up the police to do other things. But to send the National Guard and a troop carrier into a neighborhood in Philadelphia, to me, is not respectful to that neighborhood, number one.

“Number two, they are not capable or trained to do urban policing, or do policing of any kind,” he continued. “They are to be a presence and secure facilities in times of civil unrest or in times of disasters. So we don’t think that would be an effective tool to bring in uniformed, camouflaged, rifle-carrying people in helmets to address this problem.” When asked about bringing in the Guard, City Council President Darrell L. Clarke said it was not among his key crime-fighting measures. “Our priority in City Council now is getting $22 million in city funds to community-focused groups dedicated to fighting and reducing gun violence in their neighborhoods,” Clarke said. “This boots-on-the-ground approach is critically important. “We need every stakeholder in law enforcement — police, the district attorney, the courts, state and federal agencies — working together to prevent violence, get illegal guns off our streets, and safeguard our city. That is our focus.”

Activist Stanley Crawford, cofounder of the Families of Unsolved Murder Victims Project and the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, on Tuesday added his voice to those advocating for intervention by the Guard, noting that 339 people have been killed in the city this year, up more than 20% over the number of people slain this time last year. During Kenney’s meeting, city police officials said just 42% of those slayings have resulted in arrests.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Pennsylvania officials have held out the potential for taxpayer-paid subsidies to help entice the U.S. Golf Association to bring more Opens and elite amateur events to two courses in the state, a news organization reported. The USGA last week announced that it will bring nine more Opens for men and women to Oakmont and Merion over the next three decades, an announcement lauded by top state lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. Both clubs also were awarded some of the USGA’s elite amateur events. Wolf’s administration described the USGA’s announcement as a “new partnership” with the state. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, told PennLive that the state’s financial commitment “is more of a handshake right now.”

“There’s no commitment of dollars or contracts, or anything like that,” Corman told the news organization. “But, now that the USGA has agreed and has committed to putting on all these types of events here in Pennsylvania … we as a commonwealth have said, ‘Look, we want to step up and be part of this,’ because obviously there’s tremendous amount of economic activity that comes when you bring hundreds of thousands of people to one site.” Corman said state officials will assess how the state can help with funding when the USGA comes with requests for financial assistance. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said conversations with USGA officials before last week’s announcement were not necessarily about financial assistance, but more broadly about the state’s willingness to support the events, where appropriate, and help make them happen.

In any case, any funding for such an event would need to be approved by the Legislature, Wolf’s administration said. John Bodenhamer, USGA’s senior managing director for championships, told PennLive that one of its requests could be for money to build a new bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Oakmont. The suburban Pittsburgh course is bisected by the highway, with 11 holes on one side and seven on the other. It also might seek money to build permanent foundations for the temporary spectator grandstands that are erected during major tournaments, Bodenhamer said. Last week’s U.S. Amateur at Oakmont was the 88th USGA championship in Pennsylvania, the most of any state. Pennsylvania courses have hosted the U.S. Open 17 times, second to New York’s 20.