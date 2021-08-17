UPDATE: New Berlin Highway Reopened After Morning Crash

UPDATE: PennDOT is now reporting the section of New Berlin Highway that was closed due to a vehicle crash has been reopened to traffic.

MIDDLEBURG – Detour in place around New Berlin Highway . . . A vehicle crash north of Middleburg in Franklin Township, Snyder County has closed down New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) and brought down utility wires.

CSR 911 reports Middleburg Fire Company responded to the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. and were assisted by Selinsgrove State Police and Middleburg PD, as well as EMS crews who transported one or more parties to the hospital for unspecified injuries.