Selinsgrove School Board Continues Optional Masking, Even on Buses

Tensions High at Selinsgrove School Board Special Meeting

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area Middle School auditorium was crammed for a special meeting of the school board Monday night. The agenda was simple: choose to allow optional masking throughout the district campuses or mandate all students, faculty and visitors to wear them.

Tensions ran high, with more than 25 speakers sharing their opinions whether or not they signed up to speak at the mic. While several concerned citizens implored the board to mandate masking, the overwhelming majority of the crowd preferred parental choice in the matter. The board had no problem reading the room, as pro-mask speakers were yelled at and anyone speaking out for a parent’s right to choose were invariably cheered.

Tara Lerch, who billed herself as a God-fearing Christian community member, wife and mother of an elementary student, made a good argument for optional masking: “I ask that nine of you that are in a voluntary position not amake a decision for hundreds of families on such a controversial and emotional matter. Let us, the parents and guardians do so.”

David Richard, a biologist and COVID-response coordinator at Susquehanna University, was interrupted during his impassioned plea to take the Delta variant seriously.

A few people shouted profanities and one man jumped up to yell, “With all due respect, that gentleman should not say our children are going to die without facts.”

Board president Dennis Wolfe often had to remind the crowd to be respectful to each other, saying the meeting would not be productive if people keep interrupting.

A lot of speakers brought up the depression and suicide rates among today’s youth, which they claimed was a direct result of isolation and masking. Many added that cloth masks do nothing to prevent the spread, yet serve to further isolate schoolchildren and lead to social anxieties. Susan Tamanini, who has been a nurse for decades, was applauded half a dozen times throughout her comments: “Children get sick at cold and flu season, and I agree that children who are sick with cold, flu or GI symptoms should stay home. I heard schoolbuses are going to require children to wear masks. If you’re so worried about their safety, where are the seatbelts?”

The loudest applause and cheers were heard when the board voted, which happened immediately after public comments with no private discussion. It was a 7-2 decision to remain with optional masking until further notice. Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski added that the board has the authority to add optional masking on buses, although CDC mandates state all public transportation requires masking by passengers and drivers. The board voted 8-1 to allow optional masking on buses. Board president Wolfe deferred clarification comment to Dr. Jankowski, who was unavailable.