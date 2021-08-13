Sunbury River Festival Returns Today with Many Fun Events

Sunbury River Festival Returns This Weekend

SUNBURY – The 32nd Sunbury River Festival is this weekend after two years due to the COVID shutdown, with several activities planned.

River Festival committee member Slade Shreck says it all takes place this Friday 4-9pm and Saturday from 10-10 p.m., “We’re doing it! Amanda has been doing a great job putting all the preliminary stuff together. It’s a lot of work so she has it together. I’ve been on board with her the last several weeks, we’re gonna have it.”

This year’s event aims to make up for last year’s absence with entertainment that will last throughout the weekend. SRI Office Administrator Amanda Furlong on the many other activities coming up, “It’s local entertainment, it’s hot dog eating contests, cardboard boat regatta, boat parade, all sorts of stuff all day.”

You can hear more about this weekend’s River Festival activities on the WKOK podcast page and at www.sunburyrevitalization.org.