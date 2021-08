MONTOURSVILLE – There will be some lane closures locally due to line painting in The Valley. PennDOT reports, in Northumberland County, there will be single lanes on I-180 between the I-80 interchange and the Lycoming County line as well as on Route 147 between the I-80 interchange and the Montandon exit at Route 45.

In Snyder County, Routes 11 & 15 will be a single lane at various times throughout The Valley. The PennDOT line painting projects run Monday through Friday the week of the 16th.