Elysburg to Celebrate All Home Days Over Labor Day Weekend

ELYSBURG – More than a century of honoring veterans . . . Elysburg is gearing up for its 102nd Annual All Home Days Celebration coming up September 4 through 6.

Organizers tell us, the Labor Day weekend celebration began back in 1919 to welcome home troops from World War I and continues to pay tribute to both past and present veterans each year.

More than 30 craft and food vendors will be on hand for the festivities from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. They invite all Valley residents and visitors to check out the car show, balloon house and petting zoo. There also will be a 5K race, flower show, other activities.

Elysburg’s All Home Days celebration is free, and they have more information on their Facebook page.