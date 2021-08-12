Friday Auction Event Scheduled by Selingrove REC Center

Selinsgrove REC Center Hosts Auction This Friday

SELINGSGROVE – The Selinsgrove REC center wraps of their summer programming, they are hosting a fundraising auction this Friday. Organizers say thirty items are up for bid this Friday from 4 – 8 PM with all benefits going toward REC center programs.

President of the REC Center, Kelly Feiler spoke about some of the items that are up for bidding, “We are going to be auctioning off two brand new Gilson snow boards! Four VIP passes to their Gilson’s summer snow day, which is the very next Saturday.”

Feiler says biddings can be made at the REC center as well as from the REC Center Facebook page, “It will also be on our Facebook page so that if you are not present, you can be on Facebook to bid on the items also. You can also come to look at the items on Friday and place a bid if you’d like…”

You can hear Feiler discuss the REC auction on the WKOK podcast page and see all of the items up for bid on the Selinsgrove REC Facebook page.