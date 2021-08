MANSFIELD – A Coal Township man died in a motorcycle accident in Tioga County Monday. State troopers at Mansfield report, 44-year-old Joshua Brought went off the road on a curve, hit a ditch and guardrails, and died at the scene.

They say the incident happened Monday around 8pm on Sand Run Road near Delmar and Duncan Townships, in Tioga County. The passenger on the motorcycle, 39-year-old Nicole Hood of Shamokin, was flown to Geisinger; she was in fair condition and has been released.