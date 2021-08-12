Northumberland Man Charged for Obstructing Fire Fighters

Man Charged After Obstructing Responding Fire Fighters

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland man is facing charges of obstruction of emergency services and risking a catastrophe after he tried to burn something in his backyard. Court papers show, 64-year-old James Hedricks was arrested for the incident Sunday.

Officers say when they arrived, Hedricks was burning a large wooden cabinet, and there were concerns of flames being too high and spreading to nearby buildings and power line.

Officers then dispatched borough fire fighters to the scene, but when they arrived, Hedricks said he already put out the fire with his garden hose. But fire fighters saw the fire still burning and took the garden hose to extinguish it, and then Hedricks shut off the water. This caused crews to get a water can from one of their trucks to put out the fire and officers say Hedricks keep belittling them during the incident.