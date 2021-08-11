School Board Decides: Masking Optional at Milton School District

MILTON – The board of the Milton Area School District met Tuesday night for its regular monthly meeting, but the big question was whether or not to mandate masking. After a lengthy executive session following public comment, the decision was made to keep masking optional throughout the district campuses. It was noted that buses require masking, required by federal mandate.

A poll of the student body, parents and staff included more than 1,300 participants. Nearly 75% voted to keep masking optional, although that number dropped to 58% in the case of high COVID spread. Public comment included a letter insisting the parents should decide and another seeking a mandate for the protection of the children.

Parent Karen Bottorf addressed the board, applauding the district but stating she will disenroll her child if masking is mandated: “I love Milton and all of our teachers. My hat’s off to them for everything they’ve done over the last 18 months. They should be applauded for their efforts. Even so, we won’t send our daughter to school to be masked all year long. It should be a personal choice.”

The only dissenting board vote came from Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, a biologist who says she worries we are putting everyone at risk by not following the science, “Your decision not to wear a mask affects my health. If we are not willing to require masking, I really hope that we can message the importance of wearing them to the entire district and I hope that people will listen.”

Board members Andrew Frederick and Kenneth Snyder were not in attendance and did not vote.