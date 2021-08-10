Sunbury Contracts with Constable to Help Prisoner Transports

SUNBURY – A time and money saving idea will be implemented in Sunbury in the future. City council approved a contract with a constable to handle some of the prisoner transports which are normally handled by city police officers.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK, “We have entered into a subcontractor agreement with Constable Samuel Spigelmeyer. He will conduct prisoner transfer services to the prison when requested by the Sunbury Police Department. He will be paid $50 for each prisoner transport and no more than 100 transports a year.”

Sometimes when officers can’t be scheduled to handle transportation of prisoners to the new county prison, which is near Shamokin, overtime is used to bring in additional officers. The mayor added that when city police handle transfers, they are out of the city, at times, for multiple hours. Doing this he says will allow officers to remain within the city where they are needed and lessen our overtime usage.