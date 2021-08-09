Interim CEO: United Ways Connect Valley Residents to Services

United Way Connects Valley Residents to Services

SUNBURY – We have an update on the very busy regional United Way, their possible merger and their interim CEO.

Adrienne Mael, Interim President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, is overseeing the possible merger with United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, where she’s been president and CEO for the past six years.

“We understand that workforce needs is a huge issue, so that remains high on the list; that and the things we’re always doing – our transportation work and our five-county United In Recovery Coalition. Very serious issues that we’re taking seriously.”

Mael said the offices have been very busy, connecting residents to emergency housing, rental assistance, and transportation assistance, “We see ourselves as an organization that’s able to understand the needs of the community. We get groups of people together who are addressing those needs and, ideally, we’re able to infuse those projects with money so we can work to meet those needs.”

For more information on the services the United Way offers, visit gsvuw.org, cmcuw.org or Facebook.