Miller Center Singercise Classes to Help with Parkinson’s

Miller Center Offers Singercise Classes for Parkinson’s Sufferers

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center has partnered with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise. Singercise is a therapeutic class for people battling Parkinson’s disease. The class focuses to improve respiration and swallowing, all while providing source of social support in a fun and engaging setting.

Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson’s disease. The program offered is completely free of charge to participants and their caregivers which was made possible due to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation. Currently the classes are being offered virtually with in-person classes set to resume in the near future.

Class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for the Music & Medicine. Registration is required before the next session, which begins August 2. For registration and more information please visit millercenterlewisburg.com.