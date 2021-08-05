Penn State University Reverses Course, Masks Now Required

UNIVERSITY PARK. Pa. — Penn State is announcing… Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 conditions around the country and in Pennsylvania, effective immediately (Aug. 4), Penn State will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors — including those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear masks indoors at all campuses. Within the last 24 hours, many counties that are home to Penn State campuses have shifted to “orange” status, warranting an immediate adjustment to the University’s on-campus masking requirement. “Penn State is taking this proactive measure to protect the health and safety of our campuses and help mitigate the spread of this virus within our community,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

“As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly the Delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step. I continue to look forward to a return to robust, in-person experiences, and hope this is a reassuring adjustment for students, faculty and staff. To have a successful semester, it’s going to take all of us doing our parts to support the well-being of our entire community.” During yesterday’s (Aug. 3) town hall, Penn State leaders expressed that the University would require vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to wear masks while indoors on campus if local virus transmission rates reach high or substantial levels in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — or when warranted by other circumstances. Given accelerating COVID-19 case counts across the state, as well as in consultation with University Faculty Senate leadership, the University has updated its masking requirement. Almost half of our campuses are located in counties that currently have substantial or high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Also in the news…

(WHTM) — WHTM TV is reporting…The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified six Midstate counties with ‘substantial’ COVID-19 spread. Residents in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, and Adams Counties are now advised to mask up. The CDC recommends that people living in counties with substantial spread should wear masks inside even if they are vaccinated. Areas of substantial spread are defined as having 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 and 8% to 10% of people tested are positive. As of early August, there is no mask mandate in Pennsylvania and the Wolf Administration has said it does not plan on issuing another one.