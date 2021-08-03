Middleburg Man Arrested After Strangulation Incident

Man Arrested After Strangulation Incident

SNYDERTOWN – A Middleburg man was arrested after an incident involving strangulation at a home in Spring Township, Snyder County July 19. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was 35-year-old Shane Erb.

Troopers say Erb used a knife to slash four tires on one vehicle and two on another. They say Erb then shoved a female to the ground several times and placed her in a chokehold with strangulation pressure for several seconds.

Erb was later apprehended and is now at a treatment center in Shippensburg. He is facing charges and bail is set at $75,000.