Shamokin and The Improved Milton Experience Awarded Grant

State Grant Awarded to Shamokin and Milton

HARRISBURG – The City of Shamokin and The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E) are grant receipients from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Both Milton and Shamokin will receive $50,000 grant.

The DCED says funds will be utilized to perform facade renovations at various sites in both Shamokin’s and Milton’s business districts. They says the goal is to help preserve the community’s heritage and promote economic growth.

The funds were made available through the Keystone Communities Program and administered by DCED. The program is designed to support local initiatives that revitalize and stabilize neighborhoods and communities while encouraging the creation of partnership between the public and private sectors within the community.