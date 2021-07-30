Optional Masking, Cyber School Still Being Offered at Shikellamy

Optional Masking Continues For Valley Schools

SUNBURY – Optional masking is the plan in the Shikellamy School District and virtual learning is still being offered.

In a letter this week, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says as of now, masking will be on a voluntary basis. He says masks are still required on school buses and other district transportation, as per federal government mandates.

Dr. Bendle says the district will continue offering a its Cyber School model for students K-12, while most students will be enrolled in the traditional five-day-a-week, in-person classes.

Bendle also says the district will continue with daily cleaning procedures and practicing social distancing as much as possible. However, the district will not be stocking rapid tests for COVID to avoid the risk of having false positives among students and families.

Students in grades 6-12 will have a virtual lab students can attend.